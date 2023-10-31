More than 40% of Ukrainians need humanitarian help under horrendous war conditions, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A senior U.N. official says Russian strikes are inflicting unimaginable suffering on the people of Ukraine and that more than 40% of them need humanitarian assistance. Ramesh Rajasingham, director of coordination in the U.N. humanitarian office, says thousands of civilians have been killed in strikes on homes, schools, fields and markets since Russia’s invasion in February 20022. The U.N. human rights office has formally verified 9,900 civilians killed, but Rajasingham says the actual number is likely to be higher. He told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that about 18 million Ukrainians — more than 40% of the population — need some form of humanitarian assistance

