Skip to Content
AP-National

Orsted scraps 2 offshore wind power projects in New Jersey, citing supply chain issues

By
Published 6:30 PM

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Danish energy developer Orsted is scrapping two large offshore wind power projects off the coast of New Jersey, adding uncertainty to a nascent industry the Biden administration is counting on to help transition away from the burning of planet-warming fossil fuels. The company said Tuesday it is scrapping its Ocean Wind I and II projects in southern New Jersey. The company cited supply chain issues as a reason to halt the projects. The company said it would move forward with its Revolution Wind project in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content