Paris police open fire on a woman who allegedly made death threats in the latest security incident

PARIS (AP) — French police have opened fire on a woman who threatened to blow herself up and allegedly made death threats and spoke in support of terrorism on a train heading into Paris. The shooting Tuesday is the latest security incident in France, which has been on heightened anti-terror alert since a fatal stabbing at a school on Oct. 13. The Paris prosecutor’s office says police fired one shot, hitting and seriously injuring the woman, who was dressed in a long robe, known as an abaya and worn mainly by Muslims. What exactly the woman said is now the subject of a police investigation.

