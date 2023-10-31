Spain’s Crown Princess Leonor turns 18 and is feted as the future queen at a swearing-in ceremony

MADRID (AP) — The heir to the Spanish throne has sworn allegiance to the Constitution on her 18th birthday, laying the groundwork for her to become queen when the time comes. Princess Leonor is the eldest daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. The nationally televised ceremony in the lower house of Parliament on Tuesday is understood to symbolize the continuity of Spain’s parliamentary monarchy. Leonor de Borbón Ortiz became crown princess when her father was proclaimed king on June 19, 2014. Her image has appeared constantly in the Spanish media in recent weeks. The term “Leonormania” is being used, underlining her growing popularity as a modern face of the monarchy.

