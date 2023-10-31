UN body debates proposed regulations amid pressure to allow deep-sea mining

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Members of a U.N. body charged with protecting deep international waters are negotiating details of a proposed regulatory framework amid pressure to allow companies and countries to mine minerals from the ocean bed. The nearly two-week meeting of the International Seabed Authority began Monday in Jamaica but was soon interrupted by a 5.4 magnitude earthquake that struck the island and forced organizers to cancel activities for the day. The meeting resumed Tuesday after scientists and environmental groups praised the United Kingdom for joining nearly two dozen countries calling for a ban or moratorium on deep-sea mining.

