UN experts call on the Taliban to free 2 women rights defenders from custody in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — U.N. experts are demanding the Taliban immediately release two women’s rights defenders in Afghanistan. Neda Parwan and Zholia Parsi have been in custody for over a month with no reasons given for their arrest. They have not been granted legal representation, charged with a crime or brought before a court. The experts said Tuesday they are concerned about the women’s physical and mental wellbeing. The Taliban have imposed harsh measures on women and girls since returning to power in 2021. They have barred women from most areas of public life and work and stopped girls from going to school beyond the sixth grade.

