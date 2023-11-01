A fire in the Jewish section of a cemetery in Austria’s capital causes damage but no injuries
BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s main Jewish leader says a fire was set during the night in the Jewish section of Vienna’s central cemetery and swastikas were sprayed on external walls. Jewish Community of Vienna President Oskar Deutsch said Wednesday that the fire burned the entrance lobby to a ceremonial hall but didn’t cause any injuries. He says the fire service and police are investigating. Vienna’s fire service says the fire appeared to have broken out during the night and had largely extinguished itself by the time firefighters were alerted shortly after 8 a.m. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said he condemns “the attack on the Jewish cemetery in the strongest terms.”