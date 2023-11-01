Blinken heads to Israel, Jordan as Gaza war and criticism of it intensifies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel and Jordan this week as Israel’s war in Gaza and international criticism of it intensify. The State Department said Blinken will depart on Thursday and be in Israel and Jordan on Friday. Further stops in the Middle East are possible, meaning the trip may follow the frenetic pace of Blinken’s last trip to the region last month where last-minute schedule changes were frequent. In Israel, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Blinken would once again underscore the Biden administration’s support for Israel’s right to defend itself but also stress the importance of minimizing civilian casualties. At the same time, Blinken wants to begin a conversation with Israel about the end game for the Gaza conflict, Miller said,

