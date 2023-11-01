Defendant in Tupac Shakur killing loses defense lawyer ahead of arraignment on murder charge

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The former street gang leader charged with killing Tupac Shakur in 1996 in Las Vegas has lost his bid to hire the lawyer who spoke about his defense two weeks ago. Attorney Ross Goodman told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Duane “Keffe D” Davis couldn’t meet their agreement even after a judge gave them two weeks to reach a deal. Goodman didn’t specify a reason. Davis is due for arraignment Thursday, and the judge could name an attorney to defend him at taxpayer expense. Davis is originally from Compton, California. He was arrested Sept. 29 in suburban Las Vegas and charged with orchestrating the shooting that killed Shakur and wounded rap music mogul Marion “Suge” Knight.

