Escalating violence threatens Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico’s northern Sonora state

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A manhunt is ongoing in northern Mexico after state police were ambushed driving out of Santa Ana, Sonora. No officials were reported wounded and the injured assailants fled onto a nearby mountain, where the search continues. It is the second shootout in two days in the region and local officials have begun to cancel school buses and Day of the Dead celebrations. On Tuesday, a bloodier attack left at least four military officer wounded as well as one police officer. A violent wing of the powerful Cazadores gang is believed to blame. Sonora’s head of security said the attacks were a response to her office’s crackdown on crime.

