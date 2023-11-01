Firefighters make progress battling Southern California wildfire, but homes remain threatened

AGUANGA, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are making progress against a Southern California wildfire but authorities say thousands of homes still remain threatened. The Highland Fire in rural Riverside County began Monday and was pushed by gusty Santa Ana winds. But they eased on Wednesday and fire crews now have the blaze 20% contained. Thousands of people were allowed to return home on Wednesday as firefighters gained ground but about 2,500 buildings remain under threat. The blaze near Aguanga has destroyed seven buildings, including several homes, and damaged six others.

