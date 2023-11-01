King Charles III visits war cemetery in Kenya after voicing ‘deepest regret’ for colonial violence

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — King Charles III has visited a war cemetery in Nairobi, laying a wreath in honor of Kenyans who fought alongside the British in the two world wars. Wednesday’s wreath-laying came a day after the British monarch expressed “greatest sorrow and the deepest regret” for the violence of the colonial era. Charles and Queen Camilla arrived on Monday in Kenya on his first state visit to a Commonwealth country as monarch. On Wednesday, Charles also handed replacement medals to four veterans who have since lost theirs. Kenya is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its independence this year and has had a close but at times challenging relationship with Britain after the prolonged struggle against colonial rule.

By EVELYNE MUSAMBI and EMMANUEL IGUNZA Associated Press

