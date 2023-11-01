Pope Francis says he’ll spend 3 days in Dubai for COP28 climate conference

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis says he will go to Dubai for three days during the COP28 climate conference hosted there. Francis said that during an interview on Italian television network RAI that he would be in Dubai on Dec. 1 through Dec. 3. The interview was broadcast on Wednesday evening and recorded a few hours earlier. Francis gave no details of his itinerary for the trip. The Dubai edition is the latest in a series of conferences on the impact of climate change and measures by governments to deal with it. Those include limits on involving greenhouse-gas producing activity. The first Conference of the Parties as COP is formally called was held in 1995 in Berlin. The gathering has since been held in various cities and on different continents.

