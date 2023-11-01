Prosecutor cites ‘pyramid of deceit’ in urging jury to convict FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

NEW YORK (AP) — In a closing argument, a prosecutor told a New York jury to follow overwhelming evidence and the “pyramid of deceit” that FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried constructed to conclude he’s guilty of fraud charges. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos launched a day of closings in Manhattan federal court by saying Bankman-Fried was at fault for stealing billions of dollars from investors worldwide. He says the 31-year-old California man spent the money between 2017 and 2022 on real estate, donations, promotions, investments and political contributions and lied about it when he testified. His companies entered bankruptcy proceedings last November and he was arrested a month later.

