Researchers hope tracking senior Myanmar army officers can ascertain blame for human rights abuses

BANGKOK (AP) — A group of human rights researchers has officially launched a website they hope will facilitate the task of obtaining justice for victims of state violence in Myanmar. That’s where one of the world’s less-noticed but still brutal armed struggles is taking place. Thousands of people have died at the hands of the security forces and more than 1.8 million have been displaced since the army seized power in 2021. War crimes have become easier to document in recent years, thanks in large part to cellphone cameras and access to social media where evidence can be posted and collected. But it’s harder to establish who is responsible for such crimes.

