Speaker Mike Johnson signals that Ukraine aid, coupled with border security, is next on GOP agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Speaker Mike Johnson says the U.S. House will consider a fresh aid package for Ukraine, but he wants to link it to more money at home for the U.S. border with Mexico. That’s the message Johnson delivered Wednesday to a private lunch with Republican senators. It was a get-to-know-you session since many Republican senators had never met the new speaker. He was elected last week to replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted as speaker. Johnson told them he’s also working to prevent a federal government shutdown this month. Johnson said later on Fox News that the House is pushing ahead with a $14.5 billion aid package for Israel.

By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

