Storied football rivalry in Maine takes on extra significance in wake of shooting

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Lewiston, Maine, takes another step in its recovery from the state’s worst mas shooting, as high school football resturns. Friday’s game between Lewiston High School and Edward Little High School was postponed and now will be played Wednesday night. Known as the “Battle of the Bridge,” the game has long had significance to the Lewiston and Auburn communities. But this rivalry will carry extra weight, because it comes a week after 40-year-old Robert Card gunned down 18 people at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston. Card was found dead on Friday.

