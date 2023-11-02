A county lawmaker in New York is accused of slashing a tire outside a bar

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — A county lawmaker in New York is accused of slashing the tire of a truck parked outside a local bar. Niagara County Legislator William Collins Sr. is charged in a warrant issued Monday with third-degree criminal mischief. The misdemeanor is punishable by up to a year in prison. The Republican legislator did not respond Thursday to phone calls and emails seeking comment. Police told the Niagara Gazette they have surveillance video showing Collins committing the crime last Thursday. The owner of the damaged pickup truck told police he saw Collins inside the bar but does not know why he would have slashed his tire. Collins represents Lockport in the legislature’s 12th District. He is up for reelection next week.

