A New York City lawmaker accused of bringing a gun to a pro-Palestinian protest is arraigned

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City lawmaker has been arraigned on a gun charge after prosecutors say she brought a firearm to a pro-Palestinian demonstration. Authorities say Republican City Council member Inna Vernikov was seen in photos and videos with the butt of a gun jutting out from her waistband while attending an Oct. 13 protest at Brooklyn College. She was charged in Brooklyn criminal court with one count of possessing a gun in a sensitive location. Vernikov’s attorney, Arthur Aidala, said images appearing to show his client bringing a gun to the protest could have been altered.

