A pilot accused of threatening to shoot a commercial airline captain is an Air Force Reserve officer
By MEAD GRUVER, DAVID KOENIG and LOLITA BALDOR
Associated Press
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A pilot accused of threatening to shoot an airline captain if they diverted to give a passenger medical attention is an Air Force Reserve lieutenant colonel who had been relieved of command for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. Supreme Court declined last year to hear the vaccine case involving Lt. Col. Jonathan J. Dunn. Jonathan J. Dunn’s military service came to light in a Utah U.S. Attorney’s Office filing Thursday. It asks a judge to delay his arraignment 45 to 60 days to allow time to bring Dunn back from overseas. The Air Force says Dunn has been serving at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.