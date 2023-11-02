Daylight saving 2023: Here’s what a sleep expert says about the time change

CHICAGO (AP) — Brunch dates and flag football games might be a little easier to get to this Sunday, when phones grace early-risers with an extra hour of rest before alarm clocks go off. Come Nov. 5, daylight saving time is out and standard time is in, and will last until March 10, 2024. The sun will be setting next week well before many folks step foot out of the office. But besides scheduling stumbles and sleep habit disruptions, experts say the twice-yearly ritual can have more serious effects on human health. Northwestern Medicine sleep researcher Dr. Phyllis Zee says that one hour can change the quality and quantity of sleep.

By CLAIRE SAVAGE and MELISSA PEREZ WINDER Associated Press/Report for America

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.