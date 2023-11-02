Florida dentist charged in murder-for-hire case says he was a victim of extortion, not a killer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida dentist on trial in a murder-for-hire case involving the 2014 slaying of his ex-brother-in-law claims he was a victim of extortion by the killers. Charlie Adelson testified Thursday he wasn’t involved in the plot to kill Florida State University professor Dan Markel. Adelson’s sister Wendi Markel was in a bitter custody battle with Dan Markel when the professor was shot outside his Tallahassee home in 2014. Charlie Adelson is on trial for first-degree murder and other charges. He testified Thursday that investigators got the facts wrong. He said his ex-girlfriend told him an ex-boyfriend committed the crime and wanted Adelson to pay more than $300,000 or they would kill him, too.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.