House GOP targets IRS in bill to provide emergency aid to Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans went after the IRS when they decided that emergency aid for Israel should be coupled with cuts elsewhere in the budget. The aid bill that passed the House on Thursday is unlikely to be approved by the Democratic-controlled Senate. But it seeks to cut $14 billion from the nation’s tax collector in exchange for the assistance to Israel. It’s a move that budget analysts believe would cost taxpayers billions of dollars, not save money. That’s because it would take away money that the agency uses to audit the wealthy.

