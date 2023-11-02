Judge sets rules for research on potential jurors ahead of Trump’s 2020 election interference trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge overseeing the 2020 election interference case against Donald Trump says those involved in the case must not disclose possible jurors’ names as she set rules around conducting research into potential members of the jury. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said potential jurors will be brought to the courthouse in Washington on Feb. 9 to fill out a questionnaire that will help the sides narrow down the jury pool ahead of trial. It is scheduled to begin on March 4. Special counsel Jack Smith’s team had raised concerns about what Trump might do with research on possible jurors. He cited the former president’s “continued use of social media as a weapon of intimidation in court proceedings.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.