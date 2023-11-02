New Zealand’s final election count means incoming premier Christopher Luxon needs broader support

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A final vote count following a general election in New Zealand three weeks ago has changed the political equation for winner Christopher Luxon, whose conservative National Party will now need broader support to govern. An election night count had given the National Party and the closely aligned libertarian ACT Party a slim overall majority. But the addition of 600,000 special votes Friday saw that majority evaporate, with the National Party losing two seats and opposition parties gaining three seats. That means in order to command a majority, the National Party will now need the support of both ACT and the New Zealand First party.

