Oregon man sentenced for LGBTQ+ hate crimes in Idaho, including trying to hit people with car

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — An Oregon man who pleaded guilty in connection with LGBTQ+ hate crimes, including trying to hit people with a car in Idaho, has been sentenced to three years in prison. The U.S. Justice Department says Matthew Lehigh was sentenced Thursday to 37 months followed by three years of supervised release. Lehigh previously pleaded guilty to two felony charges of violating the Hate Crimes Prevention Act. Last October, Lehigh punched and threatened a transgender librarian in Boise before trying to run over a library security guard with his vehicle. Days later he shouted at two women he believed were lesbians and tried to hit them with his car. Lehigh said he regretted his actions.

