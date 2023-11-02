Seattle-area police searching for teen accused of randomly killing a stranger resting on a bus

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in the Seattle area are searching for a 17-year-old boy they say shot and killed a passenger on a city bus last month. Newly filed charging documents describe the killing as “the senseless execution of a total stranger.” Miguel Rivera Dominguez was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder. He is wanted in the death of 21-year-old Marcel Da’jon Wagner. He was shot Oct. 3 as he appeared to be sleeping on a bus in an unincorporated neighborhood just south of Seattle. Court documents did not list an attorney for Rivera Dominguez and a voice mail left for a couple identified in charging documents as his guardians was not immediately returned.

