Tens of thousands of Las Vegas Strip hotel workers at 18 casinos could on go strike this month

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The labor union representing Las Vegas hotel workers has set a strike deadline. The decision threatens major disruptions at more than a dozen resorts that could coincide with the Strip’s inaugural Formula 1 races later this month. The Culinary Workers Union said Thursday that about 35,000 members whose contracts expired earlier this year could walk off the job if deals aren’t reached by Nov. 10 with MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts. The deadline comes after months of negotiations over topics like pay, job security and benefits. A walkout could affect some of the most recognizable resorts on the Strip.

