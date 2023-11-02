Trial testimony reveals gambling giant Bally’s paid $60 million to take over Trump’s NYC golf course

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. has testified that gaming giant Bally’s paid $60 million to buy the right to operate a public golf course in New York City from his father’s company. The terms of the lease transfer on the former Trump Golf Links Ferry Point hadn’t been disclosed when the deal became public earlier this year. But the price emerged Thursday as the former president’s son was questioned at the civil fraud trial that’s delving into the family business’ dealings. A phone message left with a Bally’s media relations representative wasn’t immediately returned.

By JENNIFER PELTZ and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

