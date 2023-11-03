Iran puts the death toll from a fire at a drug rehabilitation center at 32
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A fire at a drug rehabilitation center in northern Iran has killed at least 32 people, according to Iranian state media. State TV said 17 other people were injured and taken to hospitals in the city of Langroud. The TV report said the fire started early Friday morning and the private rehabilitation center had capacity for 40 patients. It wasn’t clear how many staff members were working when the flames broke out. Iran’s judiciary ordered an investigation.