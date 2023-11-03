A planted bomb targeting police kills 5 and wounds 20 at a bus stop in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police in Pakistan say a bomb planted in a parked motorcycle exploded near a police vehicle in the country’s northwest and killed at least five people. Police officer Gul Sher Khan said the attack happened in the city of Dera Ismail on Friday. He says the motorcycle was parked near a bus stop and the bomb was detonated when a police bus passed by. He says all the dead were locals and that both civilians and police constables were among the 20 people injured. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion is likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban, who have stepped up attacks on Pakistani security forces since 2022.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.