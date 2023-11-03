AP Election Brief | What to expect in Kentucky’s general election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear seeks a second term in the heavily Republican state on Tuesday in one of the most competitive and closely watched races on the ballot this year. The GOP nominee is Daniel Cameron, a Donald Trump endorsee who succeeded Beshear as state attorney general in 2019. If Cameron wins, Republicans would control the governorship as well as both chambers of the general assembly. To win reelection, Beshear will have to follow the 2019 playbook he used to defeat Gov. Matt Bevin: run up the score in Democratic strongholds, win over Republican-leaning areas and minimize the damage in safe Republican areas.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.