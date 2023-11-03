AP Election Brief | What to expect in Maine’s referendum election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maine voters will decide the fate of eight statewide ballot measures in a referendum election Tuesday. Question 2 would ban foreign governments and entities they own, control or influence from making campaign contributions in candidate elections or ballot measures. The move is in response to the $22 million a Canadian utility spent to influence the outcome of a previous Maine referendum election in which the utility had a financial interest. Question 3 would shutter two privately owned electric utilities and replace them with a nonprofit entity called Pine Tree Power, which would be run by an elected board.

