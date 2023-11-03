AP Election Brief | What to expect in New Jersey’s general election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Every seat in the New Jersey Legislature is up for grabs in Tuesday’s general election. With solid Democratic majorities in both chambers, party control of the body is not expected to change hands. Democrats have a 25-15 advantage in the state Senate and a 46-34 lead in the state General Assembly. Among the notable contests are the races in Legislative Districts 3 and 4 in southern New Jersey. In District 3, Republicans won the Senate seat and both Assembly seats by narrow margins in 2021. The election for New Jersey governor will be held in 2025.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.