AP Election Brief | What to expect when Ohio votes on abortion and marijuana

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the second time in three months, the national debate over reproductive rights focuses on Ohio. Voters will decide Tuesday whether to amend the Ohio Constitution to protect access to abortion services. The measure has become one of the nation’s highest-profile elections this year and is the latest state-level skirmish over the issue since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022. A different Ohio ballot measure from August that had the backing of abortion rights opponents received only 43% of the statewide vote, with a significant number of Republicans siding with abortion rights advocates.

