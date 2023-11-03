German club Mainz terminates Anwar El Ghazi’s contract over social media posts on Israel-Hamas war

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — German soccer club Mainz has terminated the contract of Dutch forward Anwar El Ghazi following his social media posts about the Israel-Hamas war. The announcement came two days after El Ghazi disputed the club’s version of events when it lifted an earlier suspension. The 28-year-old El Ghazi previously played for PSV Eindhoven, Aston Villa and Everton and joined Mainz as a free agent in September. He made three appearances as a substitute for the team.

