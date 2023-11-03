Matthew Perry Foundation established for late ‘Friends’ actor to help people with addiction

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Less than a week after his death, a foundation has been established in the name of Matthew Perry to help people dealing with addiction. The Matthew Perry Foundation was announced and began accepting donations on Friday. Perry often spoke publicly about his struggles with drug and alcohol abuse. The former “Friends” star was declared dead on Oct. 28 after paramedics found him unresponsive at his Los Angeles home. He was 54. The cause of his death is under investigation. The Emmy-nominated actor starred for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 on the NBC sitcom “Friends.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.