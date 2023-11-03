Michigan says Connor Stalions, football staffer at center of sign-stealing investigation, resigns

Connor Stalions, the low-level Michigan football staffer who is at the center of an NCAA investigation into impermissible scouting of opponents and sign stealing, has resigned, the school said Friday. A person with knowledge of the situation initially told The Associated Press that Stalions, who was suspended with pay two weeks ago, had been fired, but not long after the school announced he had resigned. The person also said Stalions failed to show up for a scheduled hearing Friday and informed the school through his attorney he would not participate any internal or external investigations. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Michigan was not discussing its internal personnel moves publicly.

