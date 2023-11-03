North Carolina’s voter ID mandate taking effect this fall is likely dress rehearsal for 2024

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s photo voter identification law is getting implemented in local elections that wrap up next week. It was enacted nearly five years ago by the Republican-controlled legislature, but litigation blocked its use until a state Supreme Court ruling in April. Election officials say carrying out the photo ID requirement has gone well so far. But some voter education advocates say they’re concerned the new process is impeding voting. These low-turnout elections are a likely dress rehearsal for voter ID in 2024, when over 5 million people are expected to vote in the ninth-largest state next November.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.