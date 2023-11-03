Russia steps up its aerial barrage of Ukraine as Kyiv officials brace for attacks on infrastructure

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say Russia unleashed a wave of nighttime drone and missile attacks across 10 of Ukraine’s 24 regions. They say they’re getting ready for another winter of infrastructure bombardment by the Kremlin’s forces. Ukraine’s air force said it intercepted 24 of 38 Shahed drones and one Kh-59 cruise missile launched by Russia, but two people were injured. Last winter, Russia took aim at Ukraine’s power grid in an effort to deny civilians light and heating and chip away at the country’s appetite for war. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that as winter approaches, the Russians will attempt to cause more damage.

