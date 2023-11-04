Russia opens a vast national exposition as presidential election approaches

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has unveiled a sprawling exposition highlighting the nation’s accomplisments, which will run through the months leading to the presidential election in which Vladimir Putin is widely expected to seek a new term. Putin issued a decree in March to hold the exposition and some observers have seen it as aimed at creating an ideological framework for his reelection. News reports had suggested he might use the opening to announce his candidacy for the March election, but his spokesman later said he would not attend the event. It’s held at VDNKh, the vast exposition grounds in northern Moscow that was established by Josef Stalin and is renowned for its collection of elaborate Soviet Gothic-style pavilions.

