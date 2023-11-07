A prosecutor says a foreign link is possible to the dozens of Stars of David stenciled around Paris

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor says two couples who allegedly stenciled dozens of blue Stars of David on buildings in Paris and two of its suburbs are linked by a third party living abroad. The prosecutor said the foreign link was based on a telephone conversation of one couple in Russian. The interior minister has said the war between Israel and Hamas has led to at least 1,040 known acts of antisemitism in France. But the prosecutor’s office investigating the appearance of the 60 blue stars said it has yet to conclude whether those who put up the stencils had antisemitic intent.

