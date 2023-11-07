Biden will meet with United Auto Workers president in Illinois on Thursday

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will meet in Belvidere, Illinois, with the head of the United Auto Workers union. The two leaders on Thursday are expected to celebrate plans to reopen an auto factory that Stellantis wanted to close. A White House official confirmed the meeting on the condition of anonymity to preview Biden’s trip to the region. The event will be an opportunity for Biden and UAW president Shawn Fain to publicly celebrate tentative contract agreements that ended a nearly 45-day union strike that targeted General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, maker of Jeep, Dodge and Ram vehicles.

