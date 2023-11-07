Chile shuts down a popular glacier, sparking debate over climate change and adventure sports

Chile’s National Forestry Corporation has permanently closed a popular glacier, sparking outrage from adventurers and local guides. The decision came after an enormous calving earlier last month prompted a government study in the southern Aysén region. It found the glacier Exploradores in Laguna San Rafael national park is rapidly melting and could soon retreat dramatically. After the study, officials announced the permanent end of hiking on Exploradores. For local guides the decision means both a financial strain and a personal loss. Around the world ice-climbers are being forced to adapt to the effects of warmer temperatures on well-known routes.

