Clerk denies tampering or influencing jury that found Alex Murdaugh guilty of murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The clerk of court accused of tampering with the South Carolina jury that found Alex Murdaugh guilty of murder has denied asking jurors if they thought he was guilty before deliberations. She has also denied suggesting to jurors that she thought Murdaugh killed his wife and son. Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill gave a sworn statement filed Tuesday by prosecutors. The prosecutors told a judge there is no need to hold a hearing to determine if Alex Murdaugh gets a new trial. The defense wants the hearing where jurors, Hill and other court employees could be questioned under oath and their messages and texts subpoenaed.

