Bridgeport mayor claims win, but do-over looms in election upended by video of ballot box stuffing

The mayor of Bridgeport, Connecticut, declared himself the winner of a disputed election, thrown into uncertainty by allegations of voting irregularities in a now-voided primary. With the city’s vote tally showing him with a 175-vote lead, Mayor Joe Ganim called on fellow Democrat John Gomes to withdraw from a court fight that has the election possibly headed to a do-over. A judge last week tossed out the results of the Democratic mayoral primary and ordered a new one, citing “mishandled” absentee ballots. Gomes said the fight isn’t over.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.