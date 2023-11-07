Man killed after pointing gun at Baltimore police, officials say

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police officers shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at them following a foot pursuit Tuesday afternoon, officials said. Police Commissioner Richard Worley said officers were patrolling an area in southwest Baltimore known for frequent gun violence when they encountered a man who they believed to be armed. Officials haven’t determined how many officers pulled the trigger. They also haven’t determined whether the armed man fired his handgun. The man’s identity hasn’t been released. The officers involved are members of a so-called District Action Team. Such specialized units drew scrutiny earlier this year after a police shooting that unfolded under similar circumstances.

