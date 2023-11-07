Mexico’s hurricane reconstruction plans prioritize military barracks, owners left to rebuild hotels

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s government has laid out hurricane reconstruction plans for the resort of Acapulco that seem to give as much priority to building military barracks as re-opening hotels. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he hopes owners will be able to reopen as many as 35 of the resort’s 377 hotels by March or April. But his administration announced plans Tuesday to build 38 new barracks in the resort for the quasi-military National Guard. Each barracks will house 250 Guard troopers, who are recruited from or trained by the army. López Obrador had previously promised a barracks in every neighborhood of the resort, which has been hit by cartel violence and ransacking of stores.

