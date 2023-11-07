Robbers break into home of Brazilian soccer star Neymar’s partner, she said on social media
Associated Press
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Thieves entered the home of Brazilian soccer star Neymar’s partner’s home and took her parents hostage early Tuesday morning, Bruna Biancardi, the mother of Neymar’s baby girl, wrote on her verified Instagram account. Local media reported that her parents’ home is located in Cotia, a city in Sao Paulo’s metropolitan area, and that one of the three armed robbers, a neighbor of Biancardi’s parents, has been apprehended. “Material things are recovered, the important thing is that everyone is OK and that the people involved are being found,” Biancardi wrote. Neymar also lamented the attack on his own Instagram account, without providing any details.