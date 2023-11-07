Two residents in the tiny Caribbean island of Barbuda fight government in land rights case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — When Hurricane Irma slammed into the tiny island of Barbuda as a powerful Category 5 storm in 2017, the government evacuated the entire population. In the aftermath, U.S. developers were allowed in and granted permission to build an airport and luxury resort that the U.N. says endangers a wetland and other fragile environments. The continuing development sparked a yearslong legal fight as Barbudans demand protection of their land. Two Barbudans are to appear Wednesday before the London-based Privy Council. It will have final say in a case expected to set a precedent for communities fighting to protect pristine land coveted by foreign investors.

